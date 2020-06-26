As the 2020 high school football season ushers in a new decade on the gridiron, the Jackson County Sentinel begins a six-part series ranking the Top 10 games of the 2010-19 decade for each program in Jackson County.
The series began June 13 with Woodville, followed by Section on June 20. Today it continues with a look at 2010-19 decade for Pisgah:
1. Pisgah 18, Plainview 17
(Oct. 26, 2018)
It was a win that Pisgah had waited three decades for, ending a 24-game losing streak to Plainview. The win also clinched a playoff berth for Eagles and gave first-year head coach Luke Pruitt a win over his alma mater. With the game tied 11-all early in the fourth quarter, Pisgah took an 18-11 lead on Wyatt Whisenant’s 49-yard touchdown pass and Paul Gallego’s 35-yard field goal with 11:50 remaining. Plainview pulled to within 18-17 late in the fourth quarter and elected to attempt a go-ahead two-point conversion. But the Eagles stopped the Bears’ rush attempt a yard shy. On its next possession, Pisgah faced a fourth-and-1 from its own 38-yard line. The Eagles went for the first down, and Whisenant picked up the first down that allowed the Eagles to run out the clock on Pisgah’s first win over Plainview since the 1988 season.
2. Pisgah 17, Rogers 14
(Nov. 5, 2010)
The visiting Eagles upset Class 3A Region 8 champion Rogers in the Class 3A playoffs’ opening round for the program’s first postseason victory in seven years. Trailing 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Pisgah tied the game on Jeb Woods’ 19-yard touchdown run and Blaine Smith’s extra point with 9:27 remaining. With Rogers driving for a potential go-ahead score, Pisgah’s Jerrett Haynes intercepted a Rogers’ pass to give the Eagles the ball back with 2:54 remaining in the game. Tomas Roberts took a shovel pass from Forrest Knopps 12 yards on first down, and runs of 20 and 14 yards from Woods, who finished with 124 yards on 22 carries, ultimately got Pisgah to the Rogers 21-yard-line with 9 seconds to play. Smith then waited through two Rogers’ timeouts before kicking the game-winning 38-yard field goal.
3. Pisgah 12, Plainview 8
(Oct. 25, 2019)
Played in a driving rain for most of the night, Pisgah posted its first home win over Plainview in 31 years while forcing three-way tie for a playoff berth that it would eventually claim. The game had more fumbles (15) — each team lost three each — than first downs (11) and had seven combined turnovers. Plainview fumbled on the second play from scrimmage, leading to Nate Cornelison’s 45-yard touchdown run two plays later. After Plainview took an 8-6 lead, Tyler Bell’s 46-yard run led to Rhyan Barrett’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. The only real scoring threat of the second half came late in the third quarter. Plainview recovered a fumble in Pisgah territory, but Pisgah’s Austin Brunk recovered Plainview’s fumbled shotgun snap at the Pisgah 10-yard line to preserve the Eagles’ lead.
4. Pisgah 20, NSM 14
(Oct. 14, 2016)
Pisgah upset North Sand Mountain, denying the Bison the chance to clinch the program’s first region championship. After NSM built a 7-0 lead, touchdown passes of 30 and 58 yards from Audy Smothers to Levi Ellis and Smothers’ two-point conversion run put Pisgah in front 14-7 in the third quarter. NSM tied it before quarter’s end, but Pisgah regained the lead after an interception by Ellis, who caught a 30-yard pass — one of his seven catches for 159 yards — from Smothers, who was 12-16 passing for 187 yards, on the first play of the next possession. Jordan Jeffery later converted a fourth-and-1 to continue the drive, and three plays later found the end zone to put Pisgah in front with 6:18 remaining.
5. Pisgah 41, Sardis 21
(Oct. 15, 2010)
Pisgah delivered in a must-win situation as it moved toward eventually clinching a playoff berth. Senior fullback Jeb Woods Jeb Woods ran for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for Pisgah while Josh Sensor ran for 102 yards and two scores. Quarterback Forrest Knopps was 4-of-9 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns, with Dustin Manning catching three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The game was tied 14-14 in the second quarter, but Pisgah scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter.
6. Pisgah 36, New Hope 30
(Oct. 7, 2016)
The Eagles went on the road upset a New Hope team that had just one previous loss and was second in the region standings. Pisgah, aided by Jordan Jeffery’s career-high 245-yard, three-touchdown performance, built a 36-30 lead late in the fourth quarter. With less than 30 seconds left, New Hope running back Jonate Cotton broke free on a long run. But Pisgah’s Audie Smothers ran down and tackled Cotton after a 44-yard run at the 1-yard line to prevent the potential tying/game-winning score with nine seconds left. On the next play, Pisgah’s Levi Ellis tipped a New Hope pass and teammate Houston Bell intercepted it to secure the win for Pisgah.
7. Pisgah 33, Sand Rock 26
(Oct. 24, 2014)
The win forced a three-way tie, a tie that Pisgah ultimately won, for the No. 3 seed in playoffs from region. Pisgah totaled 342 yards, including 236 rushing yards, led by Carter Hilley’s 76 yards and Hayden Piercy’s 71 yards. Audie Smothers was 7-of-12 passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns, with J.T. Jurcik catching three passes for 86 yards and two scores. Jacob Gamble had a rushing and a receiving touchdown and Carter Hilley had a rushing touchdown.
8. Pisgah 19, Sylvania 18
(Sept. 5, 2014)
After losing in the final moments to the Rams the year before, Pisgah returned the favor with a last-minute win. Trailing 18-12, Pisgah’s Audie Smothers threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carter Hilley with 1:47 remaining. Jay Shirey then kicked the game-winning PAT. Smothers completed 12 of 23 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the other two scores covering 50 and 36 yards to J.T. Jurcik. The win ultimately led to Pisgah the region’s No. 3 seed after making its first playoff appearance in four years.
9. Pisgah 28, NSM 26
(Oct. 16, 2015)
Pisgah stormed out to a 28-6 third-quarter lead on the region’s second-place team before using some late defensive heroics to steal the win. After falling behind 6-0, Pisgah scored three times in the second quarter — touchdown runs of 10 and 2 yards by Audie Smothers and Payton May and a 6-yard touchdown pass from Smothers to Jacob Gamble — to build a 21-6 halftime lead before growing to 28-6 on Gamble’s 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Gamble ran for a career-high 205 yards on 14 carries for Pisgah. After NSM pulled within 28-26 with 8:27 remaining, Tanner Wilhelm sacked NSM quarterback Eric George on the Bison’s tying two-point conversion attempt. Gamble ended NSM’s final possession by breaking up a fourth-down pass in the final seconds.
10. Pisgah 12, Sylvania 11
(Sept. 4, 2015)
Pisgah rallied from an 11-0 deficit midway through the fourth quarter to post a second straight one-point win over the Rams. After a Sylvania fumble, Pisgah scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Audie Smothers to Jacob Gamble to cut the deficit to 11-6 with 6:22 remaining. Facing a fourth-and-2 from its own 36 on its next possession, Pisgah took the lead when Gamble caught a short pass from Smothers and raced 64 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.