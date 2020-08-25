The race for Scottsboro Board of Education Place 5 was too close to call after polls closed.
The current total has Dr. Gary Speers, leading incumbent Place 5 representative Julie Gentry by one vote. Speers received 1,626 votes to Gentries 1,625; however, there are nine provisional ballets left to be counted.
“I’m glad to be able to serve,” said Speers of his potential win and continued, “I’m going to enjoy the win by one vote tonight and praise God.”
Speers hopes to ensure the safety of students, by ensuring that schools are following rigorous COVID-19 protocols. Speers re-emphasized how he wants to focus on distance and electronic learning methods while on the Scottsboro Board of Education, an issue that has been a cornerstone of his campaign.
Gentry, the incumbent representative for place 5 is hopeful that the provisional votes left to be counted will go her way.
“I just wish our school board a successful future,” said Gentry. “We’ve worked so hard to retain a good forum between school board members and the superintendent.”
The ballots will be counted Monday or Tuesday of next week and then the results will be announced shortly after.
