Maggie Ella Robbins
Section High School Junior
Maggie Ella Robbins, a junior at Section High School, has been swimming most of her life. Starting at age 5, Robbins has won club state titles, swam at Southeastern Championships and even at ISCA Junior Nationals.
Now, she’s a swimmer on the first swim team at Section High School and in Jackson County. She will be competing in the upcoming AHSAA State Swimming Championships on Dec. 4 in Huntsville.
In school, Robbins is a member of the Beta Club, yearbook staff and school news staff. She said she enjoys working with Ms. Wilson in the library and with Mrs. Paschal on the yearbook and school news staff.
These two areas help her interact with the younger students at Section High School as well as her fellow classmates.
Robbins said she intends to swim in college and hopes to be accepted into a physical therapy program. Once she completes her degree in physical therapy, she would like to open her own therapy clinic.
In her free time, Robbins loves to go boating, paddle boarding, kayaking or any other water sport. She also loves to read in her spare time.
She enjoys helping the elderly in her family, church and community with everyday needs, whether it is helping in the home, picking up groceries or taking them to doctor appointments.
Robbins is an active member of Section United Methodist Church, where she serves as an acolyte in morning worship service. She also works with her Sunday School teacher, Jan Stringer, and class to help serve the needs of fellow church members as well as her community.
Robbins is the daughter of Craig and Kindra Robbins. Her grandparents are James and Jane Robbins and Jerry and Dianne Webb and Kenneth and Karen Crowell. She has one brother, Staton Robbins, and two dogs, Skeeter and Oreo.
