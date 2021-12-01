Each month the faculty at Scottsboro Junior High School selects two outstanding students for their monthly spotlight.
For the month of November Marlee Tolliver was named as the seventh grade student spotlight and Alayzia Fennell was chosen as the eighth grade student spotlight.
Each student was recognized and presented with a certificate and special item by SJHS Principal Jason Arnold. This recognition is sponsored by Harbin Automotive.
Seventh grade teacher Mrs. Lewis said that Marlee was an excellent choice for the November spotlight. She said that Marlee always giver her all as a student and goes above and beyond what is required of her on every assignment.
Marlee is described as a person of high character. Not only is Marlee an outstanding student, but she is kind and respective to her teachers and her fellow classmates. She is always willing to help when needed and goes out of her way to be kind and helpful to her peers.
Marlee is the daughter of Natasha Tolliver.
Eighth grade teacher Mrs. Turner described Alayzia as a kind, positive, and a student always ready to help. She is always ready with an encouraging word and makes those around her feel safe and included.
A few weeks ago a student posted on a class stream that she was feeling anxious about school. Alayzia immediately offered to talk to that student privately.
Alayzia is the daughter of April Fennell and Aliza Fennell.
Scottsboro Junior High School is proud to recognized these two outstanding students for the November spotlight.
