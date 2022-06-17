In the past week or so, Scottsboro police have been busy taking drugs off the streets in several big drug busts, which also included the arrest of a Bridgeport man, wanted on murder charges in Tennessee.
“It’s everyday stuff, really,” said Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police Department. “We’ve just had a lot happen lately. Our officers have made some good cases this week.”
On June 7, officers arrested three people and seized 16.4 grams of Fentanyl, along with marijuana and methamphetamine. In a separate case that same day, officers seized 6.69 grams of methamphetamine, leading to one arrest.
On June 10, officers served an arrest warrant in the 1400 block of East Willow Street. During the arrest, officers located fentanyl, methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.
Marcus Shane Anderson, 26 of Scottsboro and Kayla Nicole Carroll, 18 of Henagar, were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Anderson and Carroll remain in the Jackson County Jail, as of Thursday, June 16.
On June 13, Jarrod Pickett, 37 of Bridgeport, wanted on murder charges in Tennessee, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of East Willow Street.
During the stop, officers located 14.28 grams of methamphetamine and 8.32 grams of synthetic marijuana, along with prescription pills.
Pickett is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a fugitive from justice and obscuring the identity of a vehicle.
He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $105,500 bond.
A day later, on June 14, officers responded to complaints of drug use and/or sales in the 200 block of Poplar street.
Putman said, during an investigation, 188 grams of synthetic marijuana was located, along with 16.5 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of methamphetamine and pills.
“There was also two handguns located and $1,640 in cash,” said Putman.
Randy Roosevelt Appleton, 60 of Scottsboro, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appleton was released from the Jackson County Jail on a $50,500 bond Wednesday, June 15.
Putman credited the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in helping in the drug busts.
