Lauren Wright
Woodville High School Class of 2020
An honor student who was active in many clubs and received numerous awards during her high school years is this week’s outstanding youth.
Lauren Wright is a member of the Woodville High School Class of 2020 and was the valedictorian of her class.
Lauren maintained an All A average during high school and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Beta Club, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She was named among the top five percent of high school seniors in Jackson County.
This active teen was a member of the Spanish, Art, and Book Clubs. She was a member of the LEO Club of which she served as mentor and secretary. Lauren was named to the President’s List in grades 10, 11, and 12.
Lauren had the highest grade point average in English (grades 9 and 10), math (grades 9 and 10), history (grades 9 and 11), Pre-AP Chemistry (10), and Spanish (grades 10 and 11).
She received the President’s Academic Excellence Award as a junior and was a National Spanish Exam Distinguished Merit student as a sophomore. She was named to the National Society of High School Scholars as a senior.
As a freshman this talented young lady won first place in stamp design and second place in essay in Alabama State DAR competition. She won first place in poster design as a junior. She also was the SSVAE District first place winner for her artwork as a junior.
Lauren will be attending Auburn University in the fall where she will be pursuing a degree in wildlife ecology and management. She has been awarded the Spirit of Auburn Presidential Scholarship as well as a leadership and departmental scholarship.
Lauren already has earned over 25 credit hours with her dual enrollment courses. She plans to pursue a career in wildlife conservation.
“While the circumstances surrounding my senior year have been rather unusual, I think it has been a useful lesson in flexibility,” said Lauren. “Our lives are constantly changing, and we have to adapt! I would have loved to participate in all of the last year activities, but I am still thrilled about the opportunities that are ahead. No matter what, I am excited to see what the future brings!”
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys her many hobbies. She likes to create traditional art and particularly enjoys working with watercolor, alcohol markers, and oil paint. She spends a lot of her time birdwatching from the front porch, working with pets, or quietly waiting for deer to pass by. Her favorite thing to do is travel, and she has already visited 40 states.
“I enjoyed every second of those trips!” Lauren added.
Lauren is the daughter of Tim and Crystal Wright and has an older sister, Caitlin. Her grandparents are Martha Dodson of Hollywood and the late Johnny Dodson and the late Paul and Lila Wright of New Hope.
She attends the Woodville Church of Christ.
