Republican State Rep. Tommy Hanes, a retired firefighter, has announced he will seek a third term in the Alabama House of Representatives.
“I am proud of the work we have accomplished in the Alabama Legislature,” said Hanes. “The people of District 23 know I am a man of my word and will always stand for them.”
Hanes said he is consistently recognized as one of the most conservative members of the Alabama Legislature, recently ranked among the top by the Alabama Policy Institute and the American Conservative Union. He added he is a stalwart who fights against tax increases, government overreach and restricting personal liberties.
Hanes received 65.1 percent of the Republican Primary vote in 2018.
“I am proud of my record these last seven years,” said Hanes. “Alabama needs strong and consistent leadership who will protect our Alabama conservative values and protect our personal liberties.”
During his tenure, Hanes has been an advocate for legislation that would improve public safety. He is the proud sponsor of The Kelsey Smith Act, which requires cell phone companies to turn over location data to law enforcement if the person’s life is in immediate danger.
In addition to serving on the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, Hanes is a member of the Agriculture and Forestry Committee and the Children and Senior Advocacy Committee.
He and his wife, Rhonda, married over 43 years, make their home in Bryant. They are the proud parents of two daughters, Laura and Amber, as well as having two grandchildren, Thomas and Natalee.
In addition to Scottsboro, District 23 covers the Jackson County communities of Stevenson, Hollywood, Section, Pisgah and Bridgeport, as well as Powell in DeKalb County.
