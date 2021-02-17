Due to the potential of winter weather, Highlands Medical Center has rescheduled its two first dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccine clinics to Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., while supplies last.
Three hundred vaccines will be available each of these days. The clinics will be held in the main lobby of the hospital. Vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis to the following groups, per Alabama guidelines:
• Health care workers
• People age 65 and older
• Front line workers, including first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, US Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers and judiciary (including but not limited to – circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys).
Bring photo identification and insurance card.
