The chase for state softball championships are about to begin.
AHSAA softball postseason play begins next week across the state with area tournaments.
Two Jackson County teams will host area tournaments, with Skyline hosting the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament and Scottsboro hosting the 5A Area 14 Tournament. Meanwhile, North Jackson will travel to Gurley for the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament — the Chiefs tied for the regular-season area title but lost a coin toss with Madison County for the right to host the area tournament — while North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section will play in the 2A Area 15 Tournament which is being host by Ider but will be played at Sylvania High School because Ider’s field was torn down as the school makes way for a new gymnasium and softball field.
Area tournament champions and runners-up advance to play May 9-12 in the East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The top-two finishers in each classification at regionals advance to the AHSAA Softball State Tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park May 16-20. Here are the complete area tournament schedules:
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Skyline
Monday
› Skyline vs. Woodville, 10 a.m.
› Valley Head vs. Gaylesville., 11:30 a.m.
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 1 p.m.
› Winners Bracket final, 2:30 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket final, 4 p.m.
› Finals 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 2A Area 15 Tournament at Sylvania
Monday
› Ider vs. Section, 3:30 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. NSM, 5 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
› Winners Bracket Final, 3:30 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket final, 5 p.m.
› Finals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 4A Area 14 Tournament
at Madison County (Gurley)
Monday
› Madison County vs. DAR, 4 p.m.
› North Jackson vs. New Hope, 6 p.m.
› Winners Bracket Final, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
› Elimination Bracket semifinal, 2 p.m.
› Elimination Bracket final, 4 p.m.
› Finals, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.*
* — If needed
Class 5A Area 14 Tournament at Scottsboro
Monday
› Guntersville vs. Crossville, 4:30 p.m.
› Scottsboro vs. Guntersville/Crossville winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
› Elimination Bracket final, 4:30 p.m.
› Finals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.*
* — If needed
