The 2021 high school football season had its share of milestone and accomplishments, and a number of those milestone makers highlight the 2021 All-Jackson County Football Team.
North Jackson senior linebacker/offensive athlete Macklin Guess and Section running back Drake McCutchen have been named the Jackson County Co-MVPs.
The county’s leading passer, Pisgah sophomore quarterback Mason Holcomb is the County’s Offensive Player of the Year while the county’s leading tackler and leader in interceptions, Pisgah junior linebacker Caiden Hawkins and Section senior defensive back Dominik Blair, were the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
The all-county team, which consists of award winners, a first-team and a list of honorable mention selections, were put together by the head coaches of the five football playing schools in the Jackson County School System.
Guess led North Jackson in tackles with 115 stops, 78 of which were solo tackles and eight were for a loss, along with two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. He also served as a Wildcat quarterback in short yardage situations for the Chiefs and finished with nine rushing touchdowns.
McCutchen led Jackson County in both rushing, rushing touchdowns and scoring. The senior ran for 1,252 yards on 137 carries and 17 touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 123 yards and two more touchdowns.
Holcomb finished just shy over 2,000 passing yards for the season, completing 106-of-178 pass attempts for 1,995 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping the Eagles go 7-4 and win their first region championship in 18 years.
Defensively, Blair recorded eight interceptions and had a touchdown on an interception return and a fumble return this past season for Section while Hawkins recorded 133 tackles, 86 of which were solo tackles and six were for a loss, and had an interception and two forced fumbles for the Eagles.
› Here are the rest of the first-team all-county selections by team:
North Jackson — Sr. OL/DL Peyton King, Sr. OL/DL Gannon Jernigan, Sr. WR/DB Brady Cunningham, Jr. LB Wil Sims, Sr. TE/LB Preston Miller, Fr. DE/RB Diego Holt
North Sand Mountain — Sr. OL/DL Brodie Allison, Sr. WR/DB Derek Bearden, Sr. OL/DL Tanner Boatfield, Sr. RB/LB Mason Smith, Jr. LB Levi Pettijohn
Pisgah — Jr. OL/DL AJ Gant, Sr. ATH/DB Parker Law, Sr. TE/DE Rhyan Barrett, Soph. OL/LB JD Martin, Jr. OL/DL Caleb Green, Sr. WR/DB Jake Hendricks, Soph. WR/DB Jakob Kirby, Fr. RB Legion McCrary
Section — Jr. RB/LB Jr. Walker, Sr. OL/DL Colton Rice, Jr. RB/LB Cameron Summerford, Jr. DL Connor Sronvi, Jr. DB Dillon Pope; Jr. OL/DL Jed Sparks; Jr. LB Jaylan McCarver
Woodville — Sr. TE/LB Justice Archer, Senior RB/OL/DL Nathan Gardner, Soph. QB/DB Sam Peek; Sr. OL/LB Dane Wilks
› Here is the list of players by team who were honorable mention all-county:
North Jackson — Sr. QB Dalton Morris, Soph. DB Nick Jernigan, Jr. TE Colton Carpenter, Soph. OL/DL Levi Hughes, Sr. LB Ray Ray Sanders
North Sand Mountain — Jr. LB Blake Blevins, Jr. OL/DL Hunter Holman, Jr. LB Lucas Steele, Soph. RB/LB Hank Farmer, Fr. QB Landon Keller, Fr. RB Alex Luna
Pisgah — Soph. RB/DB Fox Tinker, Sr. OL/DL Dallon Phillips, Soph. WR/LB Grant Smith, Jr. OL/DL Jathan Mays
Section — Sr. LB Ethan Franks, Sr. QB Jacob Cooper, Jr. OL Justin Cornelison, Sr. DL Colton Dean
Woodville — Soph. OL/DL Shane Hughes, Soph. RB/LB Ace Weaver, Fr. OL/DL Steve Williams, 7th-grade OL/DL JD Williams
