Vietnam veteran James E. Owens, of Skyline, was recently honored with a Distinguished Member of the Regiment award at a ceremony in June at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Owens served with Charlie Company 2/506th Infantry 101st Airborne Division in 19070-1971 in Vietnam. Major General Brian Winski presented Owens with the honor.
Owens served in Vietnam as point man with Charlie Company. While serving with the 2nd platoon, he was in constant combat operations against North Vietnamese Army units in the mountainous and jungle-covered terrain in northern South Vietnam.
Charlie Company’s mission was to break the re-enforcement and supply lines skirting the A Shau Valley, the Ho Chi Minh Trail, as well as combat operations during Lam Son 719 along the DMZ with North Vietnam.
As a point man, Owens led from the front, setting the best examples for his soldiers, gaining their lifetime respect and admiration for his combat leadership.
Owens earned the coveted Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Purple Heart, along with Bronze Star, Air Medal for combat assaults and other combat related medals.
Of great significance today, Owens has participated with the Charlie Company team that has visited 19 gravesites of fallen Charlie Company soldiers killed in action in Vietnam. At each gravesite, Charlie Company veterans conducted a memorial service with the remaining family members and friends in the hometowns of these fallen Charlie Company soldiers.
Owens’s leadership has genuinely inspired a strong reflection of the unbreakable and eternal bond that living veterans have with their fallen brothers-in-arms.
In addition, Owens has also continued his service to Charlie Company and the 506th Regiment by making multiple reunion visits to Fort Campbell, which have earnestly helped to strength the bonds between the Vietnam Currahee veterans and the young Currahees of Charlie Company today.
