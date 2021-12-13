Investigators in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible attempted murder after finding a woman Saturday morning, walking on Langston Gap Road.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the sheriff’s office received calls of a woman walking and stumbling along the road side.
“We found the woman, who was incoherent and unable to communicate,” said Harnen. “She had an apparent injury to her head.”
Harnen said after the woman, identified as Rachel Hastings, 18 of Scottsboro, had received medical attention, it was determined she had been shot in the head.
“The family had reported her missing, saying they hadn’t seen her since last Monday,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the missing report helped identify Hastings. He said she is currently in the hospital. He said her condition was unknown as of Monday morning.
“We are continuing to investigate,” said Harnen.
