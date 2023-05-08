On Saturday, May 13, Connie Scott will be leading an effort to clean up Jackson County, starting at County Road 265. They’ll meet up at 8 a.m. on 17 Dutton Road at the Section Dutton Water Board, enjoy some breakfast that’s being provided by Jack’s then get some trash bags, grabbers and start a county-wide cleanup effort.
“I’m hoping to do all of the roads in Jackson County, we’ve already had a few cleaned up. I’m really excited about this,” Scott said.
Scott’s husband, Tony, had been recently diagnosed with kidney failure and after spending 10 hours every day on dialysis, they both wanted something that could take their minds off the situation as well as help the community.
“It’s supposed to be Alabama the beautiful but if you look at the streets, they’re not that. We’re just trying to get the word out, let’s clean it up and make you proud that this is your hometown,” Scott said. “(I saw where) they started cleaning up (Highway 35) the other day and I started crying and sent some people with water to make sure they were hydrated.”
Along with breakfast, Smith will have people with water ready to make sure everyone can stay hydrated as well as police presence to ensure everyone’s safety during the pickup.
Anyone who’d like to join in on the cleanup can contact Connie Smith directly, talk to her at her business, Picker’s Paradise, or simply show up on Saturday morning, as they will have extra grabbers ready.
“I just hope and pray that everybody can get on board and meet with us. If it’s nothing more than just picking up the garbage in front of your house or your road then we’ll be great,” Scott said. “We really need to start cleaning up these streets and teaching that it’s not good to litter.”
