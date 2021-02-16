AHSAA Sub-regional high school girls and boys basketball games involving Jackson County teams have changed yet again.

The latest changes are a new start time for North Jackson's sub-regional game at Priceville and a new date for Scottsboro's sub-regional game at Hazel Green.

Here is the updated schedule:

GIRLS

Monday

2A: Pisgah 72, Sand Rock 41

Wednesday

1A: Lindsay Lane at Skyline, 2 p.m.

4A: North Jackson at Priceville, 2 p.m.

Thursday

6A: Scottsboro at Hazel Green, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Wednesday

1A: Oakwood Adventist at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

1A: Woodville at Decatur Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

2A: Section at Sand Rock, 6 p.m.

2A: Spring Garden at NSM, 6:30 p.m.

6A: Madison Academy at Scottsboro, 6:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.