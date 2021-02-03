A senior at Pisgah High School has been selected as the January Student of the Month at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology (EPCOT). Garrett Wheeler was chosen for this honor by the EPCOT faculty.
Wheeler studies diesel technology at EPCOT. He says that diesel is his favorite school subject.
“I love working on equipment,” he added.
This young man has placed first in the local Skills USA Competition for three years. He plans to use the skills he has acquired to work for Caterpillar and hopefully have his own business in the future.
Wheeler helps his dad in his wood shop. When he has free time, this high school senior enjoys fishing. He also likes driving his boat on the river.
Wheeler is the son of Patrick and Melissa Wheeler. His grandparents are Ila and Joe Wheeler and Kathy Croft. He has one sister, Katie, and a brother, Ethan. He has one dog named Blue who is a black Labrador Retriever.
