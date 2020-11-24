A Pisgah man died last Friday following a single-vehicle wreck.
According to state troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charles Bradley Centers, 36 of Pisgah, was killed when the 1999 Chevrolet S10 he was operating left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned. Centers was pronounced dead at the scene.
State troopers said the wreck occurred at 12:10 p.m. on Alabama Highway 71, near County Road 345, approximately five miles south of Flat Rock.
State troopers are investigating the accident.
