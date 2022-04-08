Republican John Roberts is running to represent Alabama’s Fifth District in the U.S. Congress.
Roberts is a conservative with the experience to grow jobs and opportunity in Alabama's Fifth Congressional District and to take the values of North Alabama to the halls of Congress.
“We keep sending the same types of people to Washington over and over, and then we’re shocked when nothing changes. We cannot afford more of the same. We have to have leaders prepared to take on our new challenges and new opportunities. It is time to send a new generation to Washington that is equipped to solve problems in 2022, not 2002,” said Roberts.
Most recently, Roberts served as Business Retention & Expansion Director for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, where he helped recruit over $3 billion of investment, and grow more than 4,000 jobs in the area. John co-founded the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy, a free education workforce program offered to individuals to equip them with the skills to begin a successful career in the construction industry. The Academy has graduated over 200 individuals since January of 2020.
“I built my career in North Alabama as a job creator. I worked to bring opportunity directly to the district. The Fifth District is pro-business and supports jobs that keep our country safe. I plan on keeping it that way,” said Roberts. “As an economic developer, I’ve seen firsthand how bad policies out of Washington hurt our economy and cost your family. As your congressman, I will fight to strengthen our economy, make America energy independent, and secure our border.”
Roberts has prioritized public service throughout his life. He currently serves on the executive team for Free 2 Teach (which provides free resources to teachers in Madison County's three public school systems), the North Alabama American Red Cross Board, the Huntsville Housing Authority Advisory Committee, and remains involved with the University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute and the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy.
“There is nothing more important than serving the needs of the people of North Alabama. I am committed to being the ‘gold standard’ of constituent services while serving in Washington, DC. Whether it be an issue with a Social Security claim, disability, VA, or Medicare, my office will give maximum effort to find a solution for you and your family. I work for you, not the other way around.”
He is a lifelong resident of North Alabama and a University of Alabama alum. He grew up in Hartselle and now lives in Huntsville. John and his wife, Madison, are both Christians and are members of Asbury Methodist. They are expecting their first child, a baby boy, later this year.
The Republican primary for Alabama’s Fifth District will be held on Tuesday, May 24. To learn more about John and his campaign please visit johnrobertsal.com.
