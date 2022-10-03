Three people have been charged following an alleged burglary Sunday.
According to Sgt. Ryan Putman, of the Scottsboro Police department, officers responded to the 300 block of McFoilton Lane regarding a burglary in process.
“According to the victim, the suspects had been seen on the victim’s camera system, and the victim returned home to confront the suspects,” said Putman.
Putman said the suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of Scottsboro police officers. After an initial investigation and search for the suspects, three individuals were located and arrested.
Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, 34 of Queens, New York, Jane Bernal of Corona, New York and Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, of Asian Point, New York were each charged with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.
All three suspects were placed in the Jackson County Jail, where they remained Monday.
Putman said the incident remains under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.
“No further details will be released at this time,” said Putman.
