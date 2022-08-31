Here are the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (17); 2-0; 227
2. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 179
3. Leroy (1); 1-0; 168
4. Elba; 2-0; 136
5. Decatur Heritage; 2-0; 105
6. Linden; 2-0; 100
7. Sweet Water; 0-1; 79
8. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 62
9. Valley Head; 2-0; 34
10. Meek; 2-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (2-0) 9, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 8, Kinston (1-1) 7, Georgiana (2-0) 5, Millry (1-1) 5, Verbena (2-0) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 1-0; 240
2. Highland Home; 2-0; 179
3. G.W. Long; 1-0; 127
4. Clarke Co.; 0-1; 116
5. Ariton; 1-1; 107
6. Lanett; 1-1; 101
7. Pisgah; 1-0; 100
8. J.U. Blacksher; 2-0; 70
9. B.B. Comer; 1-1; 50
10. Aliceville; 1-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 4, Cleveland (0-1) 3, Tanner (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 1, Vincent (2-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (9); 0-1; 199
2. Winfield (4); 2-0; 156
3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 1-1; 155
4. St. James (2); 1-1; 127
5. Opp (1); 1-1; 103
6. Mobile Chr.; 1-1; 100
7. Gordo; 1-1; 89
8. Straughn; 1-0; 34
9. Alabama Chr.; 0-1; 31
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Houston Aca. (2-0) 22, Sylvania (1-0) 20, Thomasville (1-0) 20, Saks (1-1) 19, Excel (1-0) 18, Flomaton (1-1) 8, Dadeville (1-0) 7, Fayette Co. (2-0) 3, Wellborn (1-1) 3, Phil Campbell (2-0) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Mont. (15); 2-0; 217
2. Handley (2); 2-0; 174
3. Andalusia; 2-0; 152
4. Jacksonville (2); 2-0; 139
5. Northside (1); 2-0; 125
6. Oneonta; 2-0; 100
7. Jackson; 1-0; 80
8. Anniston; 2-0; 67
9. Montgomery Aca.; 1-1; 36
10. Cherokee Co.; 2-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 10, Priceville (2-0) 10, Orange Beach (0-0) 3, Bibb Co. (1-1) 2, Deshler (2-0) 2, T.R. Miller (1-1) 2, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 1, West Morgan (2-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20); 2-0; 240
2. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 169
3. Leeds; 2-0; 135
4. Gulf Shores; 2-0; 131
5. Guntersville; 2-0; 111
6. Ramsay; 1-1; 89
7. Moody; 2-0; 79
8. Vigor; 1-1; 75
9. Alexandria; 0-1; 39
10. Eufaula; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Arab (2-0) 11, Greenville (1-0) 10, Central-Clay Co. (0-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (1-0) 8, Headland (2-0) 7, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Lincoln (2-0) 1, Valley (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 2-0; 240
2. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 174
3. Saraland; 2-0; 162
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 134
5. Pinson Valley; 2-0; 110
6. Theodore; 2-0; 90
7. Briarwood; 1-1; 74
8. Gardendale; 1-1; 60
9. Hartselle; 2-0; 42
10. Helena; 2-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-0) 8, Parker (2-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (2-0) 4, Pike Road (0-2) 2, Oxford (1-1) 1, Wetumpka (2-0) 1.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (19); 2-0; 237
2. Auburn; 2-0; 178
3. Fairhope (1); 2-0; 148
4. Hoover; 1-1; 130
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 116
6. Thompson; 0-2; 103
7. Opelika; 2-0; 88
8. Prattville; 1-0; 51
9. Enterprise; 1-1; 42
10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-0) 9, Sparkman (2-0) 6, Bob Jones (1-1) 4, James Clemens (0-2) 3, Foley (1-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (17); 1-0; 229
2. Patrician (1); 1-0; 169
3. Macon-East; 2-0; 154
4. Jackson Aca. (1); 2-0; 126
5. Lee-Scott (1); 1-0; 114
6. Glenwood; 0-2; 108
7. Escambia Aca.; 0-0; 68
8. Edgewood; 0-1; 64
9. Lowndes Aca.; 0-1; 51
10. Crenshaw Chr.; 1-0; 30
Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (1-0) 9, Fort Dale Aca. (1-0) 6, Bessemer Aca. (0-1) 5, Clarke Prep (0-1) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-1) 2.
