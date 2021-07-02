The Jackson County Sentinel won five more awards in the Alabama Press Association’s (APA) Media Awards contests, bringing its total to 26. The awards were announced during APA’s summer convention and included “Magazine of the Year,” for the Sentinel’s Jackson Magazine.
The newspaper also added third place in General Excellence, along with second place for Best Sports Coverage, third place for Best Editorial Page and first place for Best Public Service for Publisher DeWayne Patterson and former staff writer Brad Nevels’ COVID coverage in 2020.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the tremendous effort by the dedicated staff at The Sentinel during the unprecedented times we all faced over the last year,” said Sentinel owner Patrick Graham. “Our readers, advertisers and community here in Jackson County not only want but deserve the very best newspaper in the state of Alabama, and the talented staff at The Sentinel had made it their professional mission to provide just that. The many awards the paper received in this year’s contests, included the coveted Magazine of the Year award, is recognition DeWayne and his staff are well on their way to fulfilling that important mission.”
Finishing in First Place for Magazine of the Year was a goal, said Patterson.
“We made an effort last year to improve the magazine and felt we had made great improvements” he said. “Much credit goes to our editor, Elizabeth Law. She takes great pride in that magazine and does a great job.”
The Sentinel finished the 2021 contest with 11 first place awards, seven second place awards and eight third place awards.
Awards announced earlier included Sports Editor Jason Bowen adding to his collection of awards over the years by winning first place for Best Sports Single Event Story, for this “Thrice upon a lifetime” story. He also won second place for Best Local Sports Column.
Law, for the second straight year, took first, second and third place for Best Use of Graphics or Illustrations.
In the editorial contest, columnist Anita McGill, a former Sentinel publisher, won first and second place in Best Editorial Column or Commentary. She won two first place awards last year.
Columnist David Carroll won first and third place for Best Humorous Column.
“We are very much appreciative of Anita and David’s contributions,” said Patterson. “They are both very talented.”
The Sentinel also won first place for Best Niche Publication for “Chamber 2020.” The newspaper won second place for Best Layout and Design and third place for Best Use of Social Media and Best Production and Printing.
In the Magazine division, in addition to the top award, Jackson Magazine won four first place awards, two second place awards and two third places awards.
First place awards included Best Business Feature for “The Art of Collecting,” by Annabelle Parrish and Amber Hutson; Best Single Photo for “Church under Starlight;” Best Single Ad for “EDM Beauty;” and Best Culinary Feature for “Ole Gin.”
Second place awards included Best Single Ad for “Beatrice at The Glover;” and Best Overall Design.
Third place awards included Best Cover or Illustration for “Tigers for Tomorrow” and Best House Ad or Self-Promotion for “12 Issues a Year.”
