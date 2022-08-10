Abbie McMillan
Scottsboro High School
Class of 2022
A young lady who is planning a career in education is this week’s outstanding youth. Abbie McMillan is a 2022 graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Abbie is attending Northeast Alabama Community College with plans to transfer to Athens State University. She will be pursuing a degree in secondary English education.
While in high school, Abbie was a member of FTA (Future Teachers of Alabama) and served as president of that group. She was a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and was the class secretary.
This top student was also a member of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), the Ink Club and Interact. She was the WWIC Student of the Week in 2020.
English is Abbie’s favorite school subject.
“I love reading and discovering that the power of literary classics is universal and never changes,” she says. “I have also discovered my passion for teaching from my admiration for several of my English teachers.”
Abbie was a Club Wildcat Teacher with the Scottsboro City Schools After-School Program and also has done some babysitting.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She also likes working with children and going to concerts.
Abbie is the daughter of Jim and Melanie McMillan and has one brother, Riley. Her grandparents are Carol Acker, the late Rupert and Doris Shelton and the late Jimmy McMillan.
This young lady attends Center Point Baptist Church. She is a member of the nursery staff, an AWANA leader, Vacation Bible School volunteer, and Camp KID leader.
Abbie has three dogs named Charlie, Jax, and Blue and a kitten named Simba.
