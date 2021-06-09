Benson Atkins
Scottsboro High School Class of 2021
A young man who is both an honor student and top athlete is this week’s outstanding youth. Benson Atkins is a 2021 graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Benson maintained an All A average throughout high school and was recognized each semester with a gold card at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
This top student was a member of the Junior Civitan and Interact Clubs. He was also a member of the Key Club and served as the treasurer.
Benson is a top track athlete having been a member of the Cross Country, Indoor Track and Outdoor Track Teams during high school. He is a four-time All-State Cross Country runner and nine time state champion.
History is Benson’s favorite school subject.
“Knowing about past events, civilizations, and cultures can help create a more informed perspective on present events,” he adds.
This busy young man spends some of his time washing cars and working on the farm. When he has free time, Benson enjoys playing video games and watching movies. He also enjoys playing the piano which he something he has been doing for the past 13 years.
Benson will soon be leaving to attend Auburn University where he plans to continue his track and cross country career. He will pursue a biochemistry degree then apply to dental school. His career goal is to become a dentist.
This outstanding young man is the son of Steve and Dawn Atkins. He has a twin brother, Cooper. His grandparents are J. D. And Stella Atkins and Junior and Ann Sharp.The family has a black lab named Yoshi.
Benson attends Agape Baptist Church. There, he is involved in the youth group.
