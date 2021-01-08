The coaches at five football-playing schools in the Jackson County Schools System have put together an All-Jackson County Team for the 2019 season.
Three players earned player of the year awards, 22 players were named All-County and 15 players were honorable mentions.
The players weren’t selected based on positions but more for total impact and performance this season.
North Sand Mountain senior quarterback/defensive back Lake Bell was named the Jackson County Player of the Year after helping NSM win a school-record 11 games, win the program’s first region title and reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals for a second straight season.
Bell, who was a first-team all-state selection as a defensive back, totaled a team-high 87 tackles, 58 of which were solo stops, along with four interceptions. Offensively, the wide receiver-turned-quarterback completed 79 of 140 passes for 1,249 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 683 yards and 101 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Woodville senior quarterback Jackson Peek and North Jackson senior athlete Nigel Lanier were named the Jackson County Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Peek, who earned the honor for a second straight season, rushed for 1,545 yards and 22 touchdowns on 213 carries and passed for 802 yards while completing 53 of 101 pass attempts to help Woodville reach the postseason again and go 4-2 in Class 1A Region 7 play for the program’s first winning region record.
Lanier, a Hazel Green transfer, led North Jackson in both receiving and rushing while helping the team go 6-5 and return the playoffs. Mainly taking snaps in a Wildcat/single-wing formation, Lanier ran for 433 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 carries. He also caught 38 passes for 844 yards and six touchdowns and completed 5 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two scores. Lanier also returned two punts for touchdowns.
Section’s Kade Harper was named the Jackson County Defensive Player of the Year. The senior defensive lineman recorded 61 tackles, including 10 for a loss and one quarterback sack, and recovered a fumble while helping the Lions end a 13-year playoff drought and reach the Class 2A playoffs.
Here are the complete list of players selected to the 2020 All-Jackson County Football Team as well as honorable mention selections:
ALL-Jackson County
NSM — QB/DB Lake Bell (Jackson County Player of the Year) OL/DL Logan Davis, RB/LB Fernando Luna, OL/DL Brodie Allison, WR/DB Derek Bearden, OL/DL Tanner Boatfield, DB Jorge Luna, WR Mason Smith
North Jackson — ATH Nigel Lanier (Jackson County Co-Offensive Player of the Year) QB Dalton Morris, LB Macklin Guess, OL Peyton King, DE Ryland Matthews, LB Luke Johnson, DT Jaylon Walker
Pisgah — LB Caiden Hawkins, OL A.J. Gant, LB Dallen Griffis
Section — DL Kade Harper (Jackson County Co-Defensive Player of the Year), OL/DL Caleb Bryant, RB/LB Jr. Walker, DB Ethan Franks, WR/DB Dominik Blair
Woodville — QB Jackson Peek (Jackson County Co-Offensive Playoff of the Year), RB/LB Josh Thompson, WR/LB Carlos Torres, WR/LB Brice Thompson, WR/DB Easton Parker, RB/DB Cam Talley
All-Jackson County Honorable Mention
NSM – LB Blaine McBryar, LB Levi Pettijohn, WR Jacob Kirby
North Jackson — DE Wil Sims, WR/DB Kyle Posey, RB Myron Walton, OL Gannon Jernigan, RB/CB Kilan Summers, WR/S Brady Cunningham
Pisgah — ATH Parker Law, OL J.D. Martin, LB Tanner Higdon, QB Mason Holcomb, RB/DB Fox Tinker, WR/DB Grant Smith
Section — QB Jace Holcomb, OL Jed Sparks, RB/DB Drake McCutchen, LB Cameron Summerford, DL Conner Sronvi
Woodville — OL/DL Damyon Reid, OL/DL Krager Mount, OL/DL Nathan Gardener, OL/LB Justin Archer
