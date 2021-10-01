The Pisgah fishing team’s first appearance in the B.A.S.S. Nation Alabama High School fishing trail was a successful one.
The Pisgah angler duo of Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips won the trail’s Lake Wheeler Tournament while Pisgah finished second in the six-man (three angler duos) team standings at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville on Saturday.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this six-man team today,” said Pisgah coach Emily Smith. “The three seniors on this team approached me last spring about doing both tournament series (Pisgah also fishes in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association), which happen to be the two biggest student angler trails in Alabama. This just happened to be their first B.A.S.S Nation tournament, and I would say they proved that they can fish with the best out there. My boat captains are the best in the business about putting those kids on fish. I am excited for this fishing season.”
Pisgah’s team total was 14 fish weighing 31.02 pounds, narrowly behind first-place East Limestone (15 fish for 31.48 pounds).
Meanwhile, Barrentine and Phillips took the top spot in the angler duo standings with five fish weighing 14.93 pounds. Their biggest fish was a 3.33 pounder.
Also for the Eagles, Parker Law and Bode Smith finished 14th with five fish weighing 10.83 pounds while Cape Duncan and Madelyn Griffith had four fish for 5.26 pounds.
Scottsboro — The BassCats had four six-man teams in the Lake Wheeler Tournament, with two of them notching Top-20 finishes.
The Scottsboro six-man (three angler duos) Team 1 that consisted of Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon, Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin and Kolby Clark and Landon Grider finished sixth with a 15-fish total of 25.32 pounds. Scottsboro Team 2 that consisted of angler duos Holland Griggs and Reed Potter, Grant West and Lydia West and Will Harrington and Trip Nelson finished 18th with seven fish for 13.94 pounds.
The duo of Griggs and Potter had Scottsboro’s best finish, placing 11th with five fishing weighing 11.36 pounds. They also finished third in the Big Fish Standings with a 4.37-pounder.
Butler and McLaughlin finished 21st for Scottsboro with five fish weighing 9.70 pounds while Clark and Grider were 37th with five fish weighing 7.98 pounds, Anderson and Widgeon 38th with five fish weighing 7.64 pounds, Luke Dixson and Tanner Rhymer 95th with two fishing weighing 3.24 pounds, Grant West and Lydia West 110th with two fishing weighing 2.58 pounds, John Will Potterfield and Jake Vance with one fishing weighing 1.31 pounds and Lucas Jones and Palmer Norris with one fish weighing 1.16 pounds.
Skyline — The Vikings six-man Team 2 posted a 16th-place in the team standings with 14.23 points. Skyline’s Team 2 consisted of angler duos Elijah Edmonds and Matthew Venable, Bryant Kennamer and Daniel Olinger and Landon Rosseau and Brody Berninger.
Skyline’s top finishing angler duo was Edmonds and Venable, who finished 46th with five fish weighing 7.06 pounds.
Jordan Guest and Landon Guest placed 60th for Skyline with three fish weighing 5.54 pounds while Sam Utter and Levi Wilkinson were 85th with four fish weighing 4.13 pounds, Berninger and Rosseau 89th with three fish weighing 3.73 pounds, Kennamer and Olinger 93rd with three fish weighing 3.44 pounds, Kristian King and Eli Sanders 106th with two fish for 2.45 pounds, Jacob Baugh and Scott York 131st with one fish for 1.24 pounds and Cody Carden and Gabriel Petty 133rd with one fish for1.21 pounds.
Section — Section angler duo Dalton Brown and Travis Solt posted an 87th-place finish with two fish weighing 4.02 pounds.
