The 2022 Scottsboro Municipal Election, set for Aug. 23, will be at its lightest in almost 80 years.
There will be only two contested races out of five total after qualifying ended Tuesday.
The only city council race will see incumbent Gary Stewart facing Donna Fredrick for Place 5, while the only school board race will see incumbent Patricia Cobb Stewart facing Cheyenne Bennett in Place 2.
Mike Ashburn (Place 1) and Richard “Pudge” Bailey (Place 4) are running unopposed on the city council, while Jason Williams (Place 3) is running unopposed on the city school board.
Since 1944, only city council members running unopposed include Ashburn and Bailey and Patrick Stewart in 2016, Matthew Hodges in 2010, Paul Conley in 1962 and Robert Shook and Lee Bishop in 1956.
Since the first school board election in 1982, Williams joins Patrick Woosley in 2020 and John Esslinger in 2014 as running unopposed.
Polls will be open Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Scottsboro Rec Com, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
