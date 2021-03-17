The March Student of the Month at North Jackson High School is a senior who is making history by becoming the first student in the school’s history to receive an associate degree while also earning his advanced high school diploma.
Dawson Smith will graduate in the spring with two degrees.
Smith will have earned his associate degree from Northeast Alabama Community College while taking advance classes toward his high school diploma.
While at North Jackson, this top student has maintained membership is the National Beta Club and the National Society of High School Scholars. He is also a member of Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at both the high school and college levels.
Smith has earned a Google IT certification through NACC and will graduate in May with his degree in computer information systems. Following graduation, Dawson plans to complete his transfer degree for engineering at NACC.
His next step will be the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) where he has already been accepted and awarded the UAH Academic Recognition Scholarship for $3,000 per academic year.
As a high school freshman, Smith chose to do dual enrollment through NACC and has taken classes every semester plus summers so he could complete his degree. This degree will allow him to work in cyber security, software engineering and robotics engineering.
Smith would advise younger students to attend classes on the college campus and not just take on-line classes which he had to do due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“If you do, know what you can and cannot handle, and don’t stress yourself out over it,” he says. “You will make mistakes. Learn from them and do better next time.”
He will tell younger students to be prepared to take classes during the summer if they plan to earn an associate degree while in high school. He urges students to learn to study and not to get behind.
“Don’t be afraid to talk to your teachers, principals, and advisor if your schedule doesn’t work out,” he adds.
Smith is grateful for the help he received from Staci Miller, Angie Bain, and Melanie Nevels throughout this journey. He also thanks Josh Harding and Ashley Lee for allowing him to take additional courses needed over the summer so he could graduate. He is thankful for those teachers who helped provide dual enrollment classes at North Jackson.
Smith is the son of Kirkland Smith Jr. And Jonell Brooks.
