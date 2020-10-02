After responding to a call Thursday afternoon, local authorities located at body in a ditch off County Road 8 in Woodville.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said after an investigation there was no trauma or criminal activity involved.
“We initially thought it might be a hit and run accident,” said Harnen. “However, we found no trauma. It appears the man went out walking the day before and didn’t return home. It appears the death was due to natural causes.”
Harnen said the man was 50 years old but didn’t release the name.
“The man had been staying with his brother,” said Harnen. “He had some health issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.