Vanessa’s in Scottsboro will be participating in the third annual, nationwide, Pink Friday small business shopping experience, on Nov. 19.
Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is a small business spin on the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst.
Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year, but the sales and promotions from big box stores often overshadow the experiences that small businesses are focused on providing.
The goal on Nov. 19 is to celebrate the businesses that are the backbone of our local communities.
“Pink Friday was created to shine a spotlight on small businesses and encourage everyone to shop consciously during the holiday season,” says Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub. “There has never been a more important time than now to ‘Shop Small First’. Small businesses make a big impact in America’s communities, and it’s important that we support them as much as possible.”
The official Pink Friday website (www.shopthebestboutiques.com/pinkfriday/) lists all the ways consumers can shop, including an interactive map of participating stores and various deals and gift guides that will help consumers navigate the best gifts for everyone on their list. People can also follow the #ShopSmallFirst hashtag on social media. Any small business can participate in Pink Friday and can find out more by visiting www.theboutiquehub.com/pinkfriday.
“I am very excited to be Participating in PINK FRIDAY, again this year,” said Vanessa Landreth, owner. “We will have door prizes, sales, and refreshments. Thank you all for your support.”
