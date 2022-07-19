Bailey Barnes
North Jackson High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and member of her school’s marching band. Bailey Barnes will be a junior this year at North Jackson High School.
This honor student is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the SGA (Student Government Association), and the yearbook committee.
Bailey is a member of the North Jackson High School Marching Chiefs Band. She can play the marimba, the xylophone, and the bells.
Each year North Jackson High selects an academic court. Bailey was a member of the Mr. and Mrs. NJHS Academic Court in both her freshman and sophomore years.
English is Bailey’s favorite school subject.
“I’ve always been fond of reading, so English has always been one of my best subjects,” says Bailey. “English class was definitely the thing that made me love reading, and my love for reading fuels my love for English as a whole.”
This talented student is already looking beyond high school. She plans to attend a university and earn a master’s degree. She hopes to become a college level history professor.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys reading, drawing, writing, and doing volunteer work. In addition to her musical talents, Bailey can act, sing, and draw.
Bailey is the daughter of Keith and Rebecca Barnes and has an older sister, Mikaela.
Her grandparents are Glenda Barnes, Danny Barnes, Linda Stewart, and Earnest Reagan. She has a cat named Nico.
Bailey attends First Baptist Church of Stevenson. There she participates in the young adult women’s discussion class.
