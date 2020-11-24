Holy Smokes BBQ in Scottsboro is offering a free, take-out Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
“This is something we’ve wanted to do for several years,” said Barry Shelton, the owner of Holy Smokes BBQ, about offering a free lunch for Thanksgiving.
Shelton said that he expects to feed up to a 1,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.
Shelton said that he wanted to do this not just for the needy who can’t afford to cook for Thanksgiving but also for those who won’t be hosting big Thanksgiving dinners for family this year.
“I’d like to be open in here so they can come and sit and be one-on-one with everybody, but we can’t,” said Shelton. “We’re not going to turn anybody away that comes and asks for a plate though. We want people to come and ask for a plate that’s what this is for.”
Shelton emphasized that the ability to offer the Thanksgiving dinner was not a one-man project.
“I’d like to thank the sponsors that’s helped us,” he said. “I really appreciate them stepping up and help us feed this community, as much as we can.”
Members of the Gathering Church of God and the Pathway Baptist Church both helped donate money.
Shelton added that if he could have, he would have liked like to be able to feed all of Jackson County on Thanksgiving.
“It’s just hard times for folks and I just feel like we need to try and help as many folks as we can,” said Shelton adding that “this is nothing about you or me, it’s what Jesus would do.”
