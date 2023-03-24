North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball coach Cole Hicks says Chandler Sullivan’s approach to rebounding isn’t a complicated one.
“His mentality,” Hicks said of Sullivan, “is that every (rebound) is his.”
That mentality helped Sullivan become North Sand Mountain’s all-time top rebounder with 1,278 rebounds and also has his him in contention for a statewide award.
Sullivan is one of three finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2022-23 Class 2A Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The other two finalists for the award are Aliceville’s Jatavis Colvin and Sand Rock’s Jacob StClair.
All Player of the Year award finalists are also eligible for the ASWA’s Mr. Basketball Award, given to the state’s top overall boys basketball player. The ASWA Basketball Awards Banquet is April 6 in Montgomery.
Sullivan, a first-team Class 2A all-state selection, averaged a double-double for NSM this season. He averaged 19.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game along with 2.7 blocked shots, 1.6 assists and 2.7 steals. He had 23 double-doubles this season and helped the Bison go 25-6 and win a Jackson County Tournament championship. Sullivan was the Jackson County Tournament MVP after scoring 14 points and grabbing a career-high 30 rebounds in the championship game win over Skyline. Sullivan’s 30-rebound performance was tied for fourth most in a single game in AHSAA history.
“He is definitely worthy of all the recognition he’s getting,” Hicks said. “He’s got a great work ethic and has really worked hard for us. A lot of what we do (offensively) is about getting on the offensive boards and he really bought into that. If it came off the glass, he wanted it. I’m really happy for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.