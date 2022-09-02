Here’s my latest roundup of spelling fails. They’re easy to find. You see them on signs at stores (or on the highway), and especially, social media. Each time I write about this, within a few weeks, you kind folks send me a whole new batch. I guess I should be thankful I have enough for a column. Like the man said on Facebook, “I don’t take it for granite.”
Another well-meaning soul had some advice for young people who question the value of staying in school. She wrote, “Bad people can take your money, but they can’t take away your brian.” What if you don’t know anyone named Brian?
Referring to a child who had done well in his schooling, a proud mom wrote, “I think they should give him a trophy or a plague.” (I’d definitely choose the trophy.)
Not everyone is happy with their child’s school. Another mom wrote, “This teacher makes the homework too hard. She should give the instructions in plane English!” (Just sure everyone’s seat is in the upright position.)
A new parent proudly posted a picture of twin babies. She probably should have been a little more careful when spelling their names. “We love our little ones! Our son is Michael and our daughter is Dense.” (Give her time, she’ll grow out of it).
Do we really want to know about everyone's ailments? Like that guy with “carpool tunnel.” Or the one who had to get his “prostitute gland” removed. One woman can no longer enjoy pizza because she is “lactose and tolerant.”
Still another said she missed an appointment. She wrote, “I just can’t remember anything. I wish I was like my husband. He has a pornographic memory.” (He could not be reached for comment.)
A political figure was criticized for being a “Communist synthesizer who should be tired in court.” (Maybe he’s worn out from playing all that Communist music.)
Some folks comment about what they watch on television. Like the man who said he had seen too many commercials about “reptile dysfunction.” And why, a woman wrote, must the TV weather forecaster talk so much about the “Golf of Mexico?” (Don’t we have enough golf here in the USA?)
Speaking of the weather, one guy said he always dreads winter. “I don’t like having to drive on ice and snot,” he wrote. (Yes sir, I don’t like that slippery stuff either.)
After watching actress Nicole Kidman win an award, one woman was not pleased. She wrote, “I am not a fan of hers. She used to be in that cult, the Church of Cosmetology.” (I had no idea she was one of those cosmetologists. I’ll bet Keith Urban makes her style his hair).
One of Blake Shelton’s big fans would probably like to re-do a Facebook post after seeing him on the cover of People magazine. “They got it right this time,” she wrote. “Blake is definitely the Sexist Man Alive.”
We all like to reminisce about our childhood. One grandmother complained about kids today, always buying new clothes. “In my day, we had to wear hammy downs!” she wrote. “That’s all I had in my droors.” (I wonder if she was talking about my old friend, Chester Droors?)
The list goes on: writing about the election, one man asked, “If somebody else is driving my car, can the police hold me reliable?” Then there’s the guy who said, “My son don’t even know what KFC stands for. I had to tell him it’s Kentucky Fired Chicken.” (Now we know the secret recipe: it’s Kentucky fire).
Still, my favorite spellcheck fail has to be the one shared in a text message between a mother and daughter. The daughter was telling mom what had happened on her date. Her boyfriend had proposed. That seems like good news, but she made one major spelling error. She texted, “Mom, he finally did it, and I am ENRAGED!” Mom replied, “Come on home, honey. I never liked him anyway.”
Until next time, “fill free” to send me your favorite spelling fails. When in doubt, “air” on the side of caution. As always, I’m at your disposable.
(David Carroll is a Chattanooga TV news anchor, and his new book “Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Visited the Tennessee Valley” can be ordered on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com, or at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.