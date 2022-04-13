The Beta Club is relatively new to Scottsboro High School, and this year was the first time for the Beta members to attend the Alabama State Beta Convention.
It turned out to be quite a successful event for those students with many of them qualifying to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, in July.
Scottsboro High School teacher Beth Strickland is the sponsor for the school’s Beta Club. She explained that she was very hesitant to sign up for the convention due to Covid. Therefore, a decision to attend was only made six weeks prior to the event.
About this late decision, Strickland said, “This meant that we would be in an extreme time crunch for preparation. However, the students accepted the challenge and exceeded my expectations abundantly. For six weeks, these students gave me every second they had. They practiced every morning and every evening. Our administration was extremely supportive of helping us build this program and meet our goals.”
“I was amazed by these students,” added Strickland. “I have personally never witnessed something more exciting and rewarding than the preparation for and participation in this convention. Our students joined together and became a wonderful support system for each other. They encouraged each other, and they challenged themselves beyond anything I have ever witnessed. I asked them to give it all they had, but they gave it more than I even thought possible.”
Having so little preparation time made Strickland terrified to take the plunge and go to the convention. She said that she wanted to build a solid foundation for the SHS Beta program, and she was afraid that the short notice of attendance would hurt their chances of doing that. As it turned out, the students accepted the challenge and performed sensationally at the convention.
“Winning awards at Beta Convention was very exciting,” said Strickland, “but truly the best part of this experience was watching these young men and women grow in confidence as they represented our community so well.”
Scottsboro High School’s Kyle Wright was elected as the Beta State Secretary.
John Hollis Myers won third place in Division 1 Black and White Photography. He also took first place in Division 1 Drawing.
Scottsboro High School took third place in Freshman Problem Solving.
Lydia West won third place in Division 2 Jewelry. Jaycie Smith won third place in Ninth Grade Language Arts.
The Marketing and Communications Team captured first place. Team members are Baylee Sumner, Karlee Dearholt, Emma Haddon, Dylan Chastain and Hamilton Richardson.
Jasmine Hill won second place in Tenth Grade Math. Alektra Holt earned third place in Division 2 Onsite Painting and Mcgee Kilgore won second place in Division 1 Painting.
The Performing Arts Group took first place honors. In the Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio, the SHS trio took first place. Those students are Holland Griggs, Alex Holder and Tori Lynch.
In Robotics Showcase, the SHS team earned first place. Those team members are Bradyn Orgill, Bryce Orgill, Josh Laney, Mcgee Kilgore, Brady Strickland, John Hollis Myers, Lydia West and Landon Murphy.
Holland Griggs took first place in Tenth Grade Science and Axl Hastings took first place in Ninth Grade Science.
Hamilton Richardson earned second place in Tenth Grade Social Studies, and Ethan Evetts took third place in Ninth Grade Social Studies. Madison Blanton took third place in Creative Writing.
The Technology Team took third place honors. Those team members are Axl Hastings, Ethan Evetts and Ben Davis.
Holland Griggs, Alex Holder, Tori Lynch, Breanna Eakin, Jaycie Smith, Makenna Howes and Arlen Parr were chosen as Premier Performers.
They will be participating in a special performance at the National Beta Club Convention this summer.
