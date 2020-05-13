The Jackson County School System has set high school graduation dates for the Class of 2020.
Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes announced Wednesday that the graduation ceremonies for each school will be held on Thursday, July 9 or Friday, July 10.
“Any health guidelines that are in place at the time of the ceremonies will be followed,” Dukes said.
The 2019-20 school year was interrupted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in March and the rest of the school year is being finished with online instruction.
Graduations on July 9 are:
• North Jackson (8 p.m.)
• Pisgah (8 p.m.)
• Skyline (7 p.m.)
Graduations on July 10 are:
• North Sand Mountain (8 p.m.)
• Section (7 p.m.)
• Woodville (7 p.m.)
The Scottsboro City Schools System had previously set the Scottsboro High School graduation ceremony for July 23.
