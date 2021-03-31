Mattie Watwood
Scottsboro High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and an athlete. Mattie Watwood is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Mattie has maintained an All A average throughout high school and has been recognized with a gold card at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program each semester.
This young lady is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and serves as vice-president. She is president of the Interact Club and was the 2019 Ms. Interact Club.
Mattie has also been one of the Top Cats and has served on the SGA (Student Government Association) as a senator. She was the 2020 Ms. SGA.
In addition to her academics and clubs, Mattie has been a member of the volleyball team. She was named to the 2020 All-Area Volleyball Team.
Mattie says that English is her favorite school subject.
“I love getting to express myself when I write papers,” she adds.
After she graduates from high school this spring, Mattie plans to attend the University of North Alabama. She will study for her bachelor’s degree and plans to become an obstetric nurse.
This busy young lady also has a part-time job at Big C Drugs. When she has free time, she loves to give volleyball lessons, help others, and spend time with her friends and family. One of her special gifts is being able to make others smile and laugh.
Mattie is the daughter of Malinda Sommers and Justin Watwood. Her grandparents are Becky Lombard, the late Ken Lombard, Donna Watwood, and the late Wayne Watwood.
Her siblings include step-sister Ella Dean, 15, half-sister Eva Kate Watwood, 8, and half-brother Jack Sommers, 8. She has two dogs named Copper and Faye and a cat named Bella.
She attends Calvary Baptist Church.
