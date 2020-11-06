Dear Editor:
Now that October is over and on behalf of the Beauty and the Beast Board, I would like to thank people of Scottsboro and Jackson County for making this a successful month for us. If I leave anyone out, please forgive me.
Generous donations from Maples Industries, Southern Heating and Cooling, MMI Breast Center, Mac and MM McKinnon, Vanessa Benning, the Hollywood Fire Department for their shirt sale, the Kiwanis club for their pink box lunch, Leslie Phillips of Dare to Dream and Zumba Classes for organizing a Zumbathon, the Scottsboro Nutrition for giving us a percentage of their sales on Oct. 30 2020, Jackson County Sentinel for their pink newspaper receptacle and last but not least, Robin Taylor for making and selling countless numbers of fudge in every flavor and her famous banana bread.
Door prizes for the Zumbathon were given by Leslie Phillips, Maples, Chelsea Knowles, Marco’s Pizza, McCrary Cabinets, Shon Edmonds with Scentsy, Unclaimed Baggage, Brittany Phillips with Willow’s Tranquility, Ruby Grace, Ken Looney, Lynda Harding and members of the Zumba class who donated food and drinks.
A special thanks to all the people who bought shirts, a box lunch, a drink, fudge, bread and to all the ladies who came out in the rain to participate in a Zumbathon!
Scottsboro and Jackson County are special places, and I am blessed to call it my hometown. I think we just keep getting better! When there is a need, we always step up! Rest assured that everything given will help someone living in Jackson County who is taking chemotherapy or radiation for breast cancer.
—Beauty and the Beast
Ann Looney
Ken Looney, Jeff Hill, Denise Drain, Vicki Sanders and Sandra Patton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.