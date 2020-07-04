Independence Day falls on Saturday this year, giving most folks at least a three day weekend. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, and we can all enjoy it.
Of course, there’s that little thing called COVID-19 still around and, unfortunately, seeming to get worse and worse. As you can read on the front page, Jackson County is at a very high risk as far as coronavirus cases.
The year 2020 is a year we will never forget, for sure. And we are only halfway through it so far. It is easy to blow it off. I admit I have been one of those people, at least to a degree. Is it really even real, we asked?
It’s an election year, so it has to be political, right? I have already heard after the presidential election in November, the very next day the coronavirus will be a memory.
Sadly, that’s not going to be the case. It is real. And, it is finally here, hence the very high risk. Yes, wearing a mask is an inconvenience. Social distancing is annoying. And how many times do we need to really wash our hands?
Well, doctors, who know much more about these things than we do, says it’s important that we do these things.
Yes, COVID-19 is real. It is doing its best to ruin our year. We lost March Madness. It put a major hamper on fantasy baseball. It cost us some great food at the Luau. For those of us with sense, it canceled beach trips.
Now, worst of all, it’s staring down football season.
You’ve heard all the things we should be doing right now. You know what they are.
Now we just need to do them. Be safe this weekend.
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of the Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
