Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy will give a State of the City address on Tuesday, March 30, at 9 a.m.
Due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of citizens, McCamy’s address will be done by Zoom. Citizens are welcome to join in and watch the broadcast via Zoom. Email sstahl@scottsboro.org to get the link.
The State of the City address is sponsored by the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Scottsboro Electric Power Board and Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas.
“Thank you to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce for hosting and coordinating,” said McCamy. “As with everything else, COVID has impacted our plans to do it live as in the past. We are, however, excited about doing it virtually.”
Bill Nance, chairman of the chamber board, said the chamber is very pleased with the opportunity to resume the annual State of the City address.
“As we begin 2021, we are honored to have Mayor Jim McCamy present this year’s first State of the City address,” said Nance. “We COVID vaccinations progressing, people getting back to work and businesses getting back to business, we look forward to the Mayor’s presentation on the state of the city of Scottsboro. I encourage and welcome all who can join us for Mayor McCamy’s presentation.”
The State of the City address is part of the Public Policy and Advocacy Initiative of Gateway to the Future, a five-year economic and community development program of the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
McCamy said he tried to wait to do the address in person.
“We didn’t need to wait any longer,” he said. “Doing it virtually will allow us to let the community know where we are and where we want to go.”
