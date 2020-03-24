Due to the COVID-19 situation, the demand on health care clinical staff will increase as they spend more time working to meet the health needs of our community.
With local schools and day cares closed, it has become difficult for some health care staff to find care for their children.
Highlands Medical Center is currently seeking teachers and college students to volunteer to provide childcare services for clinical staff.
There is a location secured for the childcare, but volunteers are needed to help staff the facility.
If you are interested in offering your help to the community by volunteering, please contact Susanna Sivley by phone 256-609-4681 or email ssivley@jchca.org for details.
(0) comments
