The local American Legion Post 30 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6073 is sponsoring a community event to recognize the service of law enforcement, fire departments and EMTs in Jackson County.
Jim Blackburn, senior vice commander of Post 6073, said brick pavers expressing appreciation will be installed in the Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.
Blackburn said members and families of law enforcement, fire and EMT departments are invited to this ceremony.
“All citizens of Jackson County are encouraged to attend to show their appreciation for the service and dedication of these men and women to our community,” said Blackburn. “We owe so much to those willing to sacrifice for our safety, security and health each day.”
