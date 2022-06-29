Jesse Sullivan Tinker
North Sand Mountain High School
Class of 2022
A young man who perfected his welding skills while in high school and hopes to make welding his career is this week’s outstanding youth. Jesse Sullivan Tinker is a 2022 graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
Sullivan attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where he was enrolled in the welding program. He is a member of Skills USA and served as the reporter for that group during the 2019-2020 school year.
This young man was awarded a $22,500 scholarship to attend the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida. He won first place in the local Skills USA competition, second place in the district competition and second place in the state competition while competing in the welding division.
Sullivan earned a $20,000 scholarship to J. F. Drake State Community College in Huntsville. He won the Mr. EPCOT award.
Welding was this teen’s favorite school subject.
“It helps me improve my best skill and gets me closer to working in the Aerospace and Defense Welding field,” he adds.
He has earned five welding certifications and completed dual enrollment welding classes.
When this busy youth has free time, he enjoys being with his family and friends. He also likes fishing, welding and driving.
Sullivan is the son of Eric and Hollie Tinker and has three sisters. His grandparents are Verlon Wayne and Donna Marie Freeman and Willard Ledan and Carmen Tinker.
He attends Brown’s Chapel Free Holiness Church.
The family has an English Bulldog named Rosie.
