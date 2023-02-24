Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, who started a fourth term in January, confirmed Thursday he plans to retire in April.
“It’s true,” said Phillips, “After 41 years [in law enforcement], I’m retiring.”
Phillips said he will retire April 1.
Phillips began his law enforcement career on April 1, 1982 when he joined the Scottsboro Police Department. On May 2, 1988, he was hired by then-sheriff Paul Mount as a deputy at the sheriff’s office. After six months, he was promoted to investigator.
By 1990, Phillips was chief investigator, a position he held for 16 years, under Sheriff Mike Wells. He later served as chief deputy under Sheriff Dennis Miller.
Phillips was elected in November 2010. He won three more elections in 2014, 2018 and 2022, joining former sheriffs, Bob Collins and Wells, as the only ones to ever be elected to four terms.
Phillips said Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement in March.
