Jackson County baseball and softball teams are again ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Baseball/Softball Rankings, the second released of the season.
Here are the complete rankings:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (12-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Thompson (21-4)
8. Austin (14-5)
9. Sparkman (10-2)
10. Hoover (18-10)
Others nominated: Albertville (11-8), Auburn (10-7), Baker (8-14), Dothan (19-5), Enterprise (10-8), Oak Mountain (13-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (19-5)
2. Helena (20-4)
3. Buckhorn (15-2)
4. Spanish Fort (18-3)
5. Hazel Green (15-7)
6. Pell City (14-2)
7. Fort Payne (17-2)
8. Springville (13-5)
9. Cullman (11-7)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (5-4), Chelsea (13-7), Chilton County (15-10), Gardendale (13-10-1), Hartselle (9-8), Oxford (9-8), Saraland (13-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (14-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (21-5)
5. Hayden (16-5-1)
6. Ardmore (12-8)
7. Alexandria (14-8)
8. Lawrence County (17-8)
9. Satsuma (17-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (11-5), Rehobeth (9-9), Sylacauga (11-3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (27-5)
2. Rogers (12-3)
3. Northside (21-5)
4. Cleburne County (18-4)
5. Madison County (16-4)
6. Dale County (15-11)
7. North Jackson (10-7)
8. Wilson (10-7)
9. Alabama Christian (9-13)
10. Cherokee County (8-6)
Others nominated: Etowah (14-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (11-2), Priceville (10-7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (15-5)
2. Houston Academy (20-3)
3. Plainview (13-2-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (15-7)
5. Mobile Christian (15-5)
6. Opp (19-6-1)
7. Danville (11-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (17-9)
10. Fyffe (7-4-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (12-10), Collinsville (3-2), Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (6-4-1), Winfield (12-8-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (9-4)
2. Sumiton Christian (12-7)
3. Hatton (10-10)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Leroy (20-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (12-7)
7. Orange Beach (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (7-3)
9. Sand Rock (9-8-1)
10. Red Bay (10-6)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (8-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (11-3), West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (11-2)
3. Skyline (10-2)
4. Appalachian (8-2)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Maplesville (15-9)
7. Sweet Water (10-11)
8. Kinston (9-10)
9. Millry (11-6)
10. Athens Bible (6-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (7-6), Berry (8-9), Cherokee (9-3), Holy Spirit (2-6).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (17-7)
2. Macon East (22-9)
3. Clarke Prep (18-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
5. Glenwood (17-11)
6. Hooper Academy (15-8)
7. Edgewood (13-13)
8. Southern Academy (13-3)
9. Lakeside (11-12)
10. Abbeville Christian (10-10)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (8-2).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (16-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)
3. Florence (14-4)
4. Bob Jones (18-10)
5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)
6. Oak Mountain (13-5)
7. James Clemens (15-7)
8. Vestavia Hills (12-6)
9. Prattville (14-6)
10. Dothan (10-4)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Grissom (13-5), Spain Park (11-5), Smiths Station (15-8), Sparkman (7-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (15-2)
2. Oxford (17-4)
3. Helena (14-4)
4. Cullman (13-6)
5. Saraland (13-5)
6. Hartselle (12-5)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (15-3)
9. Hueytown (13-5)
10. Mortimer Jordan (20-3)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (8-8), Calera (10-8), Eufaula (12-5), Chelsea (10-10), Chilton County (14-6), Fort Payne (9-9), Gulf Shores (14-7), Hazel Green (12-9), Jasper (12-7), Mountain Brook (14-6), Pinson Valley (12-5), Robertsdale (14-6), Stanhope Elmore (16-5), Wetumpka (10-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (12-3)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Holtville (13-3)
4. Leeds (17-4)
5. St. Paul’s (10-5)
6. UMS-Wright (11-6)
7. Alexandria (9-4)
8. Rehobeth (9-3)
9. Headland (10-4)
10. Madison Academy (10-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Lawrence County (10-6), Pike Road (12-6), Shelby County (8-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (14-1)
2. West Limestone (15-3)
3. Gordo (10-1)
4. American Christian (16-7)
5. Northside (12-1)
6. Bibb County (13-5)
7. Straughn (10-2)
8. North Jackson (14-5)
9. Brooks (8-6)
10. Curry (13-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-8), Dale County (9-6-1), Deshler (11-7), Priceville (9-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (8-1)
2. T.R. Miller (16-0)
3. Phil Campbell (14-1)
4. Piedmont (13-3)
5. Fyffe (11-0)
6. Bayside Academy (13-3)
7. Houston Academy (13-3)
8. Ohatchee (10-3)
9. Opp (14-3)
10. Childersburg (14-5)
Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (11-6), Collinsville (8-7), Dadeville (9-5), Danville (8-4), East Lawrence (10-8), Lauderdale County (7-5), Plainview (7-8), Prattville Christian (10-6), Reeltown (6-6), Wicksburg (9-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (11-4)
2. St. Luke’s (11-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-7)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-2)
5. Sand Rock (8-2)
6. Spring Garden (10-7)
7. Mars Hill (9-9)
8. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
9. Ider (14-5)
10. Ariton (7-7)
Others nominated: Colbert County (17-4), West End-Walnut Grove (6-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Lindsay Lane (11-3)
2. Brantley (6-5)
3. Lynn (10-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Bayshore Christian (10-5)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Athens Bible (5-5)
8. Red Level (7-4)
9. Hubbertville (6-7)
10. Hackleburg (9-6)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-9).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-4-1)
2. Glenwood (20-5)
3. Bessemer Academy (17-3)
4. Macon East (17-5)
5. Lowndes Academy (11-5)
6. Wilcox Academy (11-3)
7. Patrician (10-4)
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
9. Autauga (9-4)
10. Chambers (9-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (8-9), Clarke Prep (11-9), Escambia Academy (13-7).
