A Pisgah man is facing attempted murder and arson first degrees charges following an incident just after midnight on Aug. 6.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said deputies responded to a “suspicious activity” call on County Road 457 in Pisgah.
“Daniel James Worden was stopped near the residence for questioning,” said Harnen. “As deputies approached him, Worden was wielding a hatchet or small axe and had to be ordered repeatedly to drop the item.”
Harnen said Worden, 33, was detained and transported to the residence with the deputies.
“Back up units arrived and noticed that the interior of the mobile home was on fire,” said Harnen. “According to the occupants, they all escaped from a window, due to the hallway being blocked by burning furniture and the rear door being secured so that it would not open.”
Worden was initially charged with public intoxication. After further investigation at the scene and statements from the occupants, Worden was charged with attempted murder and arson first degree.
Worden was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon awaiting bond.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.
