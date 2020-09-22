The Jackson County Revenue Commissioner’s Real Estate and Tag and Title office is temporarily closed after the family member of an employee who works in the department tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We want everyone to know that we are doing what we feel is best for the health and safety of our staff as well as the hundreds of citizens we come in contact with every day,” said a post on the Jackson County Revenue Commissioner’s Facebook page.
According to Tim Guffey, the chairman of the Jackson County Commission, the office will be closed for a few days while employees are tested for the virus in. This is to ensure the safety of both the public and employees.
Guffey said that the county is complying with all CDC guidance in relation to this issue.
An employee in the Public Works Department has tested positive for the coronavirus as well; however, this employee did not work in the county office.
Members of the Public Works Department are being tested in accordance with CDC guidelines. Guffey does not expect this to cause an interruption in the office’s work and it was determined that the office did not need to close at this time.
“This commission along with our HR Department and our support staff have worked very hard to keep our employees and citizens as safe as possible,” said Tim Guffey in a statement on the office’s closure.
The county is currently unsure how long the closure will last. In a post on their Facebook page, the Revenue Commission stated that any and all late fees associated with the office’s closure will be waived.
Earlier this year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic the county installed plexiglass barriers and other equipment to ensure the safety of employees and citizens in the County Court House. The County also requires everyone to wear masks while inside the Court House.
Currently, a total of 1,452 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Jackson County. At a recent meeting, the County Commission began working on a policy for Coronavirus leave for county employees, but the policy has not yet been put into place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.