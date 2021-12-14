The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its bi-annual reclassification of schools on Tuesday, and one school in Jackson County is changing classifications.
Scottsboro High School is returning to Class 5A after a two-year stint in 6A.
Meanwhile, North Jackson remained in Class 4A while North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section all staying Class 2A and Skyline and Woodville remained in Class 1A.
Classification is based on Average Daily Membership figures furnished by the State Department of Education for public schools for grades 9 through 11 plus eighth-grade hold-back students. Member private schools report that same data directly to the AHSAA. An index of 1.35 is used to determine the enrollment figure for classifying private school members. Each private school student counts 1.35 for classification purposes. A competitive balance success factor is also applied to private school sports teams which affects approximately 10% of private school teams.
According to the AHSAA’s reclassification numbers, Scottsboro is the ninth largest among 57 Class 5A schools with an Average Daily Membership of 565.55 while North Jackson is the 33rd largest school among 64 Class 4A schools with an ADM of 333.6. Among the 66 Class 2A schools, NSM is 14 largest (203.25 ADM), Section is 16th largest (201.35 ADM) and Pisgah is 29th largest (185.55). Among the 76 Class 1A schools, Skyline is the 12th largest (128.85 ADM) while Woodville (94.7 ADM) is the 48th.
The AHSAA also released the 2022-23 and 2023-24 alignments for fall sports:
› In football, Scottsboro will now play in Class in Class 5A Region 7 against Arab, Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville and Sardis; North Jackson will play in 4A Region 8 against DAR, Madison County, New Hope Priceville, Randolph, St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian; NSM, Pisgah and Section will play in 2A Region 7 against Collinsville, Fyffe, Ider, Sand Rock and Whitesburg Christian; Woodville will play in Class 1A Region 7 against Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Decatur Heritage, Gaylesville and Valley Head.
› In cross country, Scottsboro will compete in Class 5A Section 4 against Brewer, Arab, Ardmore, Boaz, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Russellville, Sardis and West Point; North Jackson will compete in Class 4A Section against Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, East Lawrence, DAR, Madison County, New Hope, Priceville, Rogers, West Limestone, Westminster Christian, West Morgan, Wilson; NSM, Pisgah, Section, Skyline and Woodville will compete in Class 1A-2A Section 3 against Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, Cedar Bluff, Donoho, Faith Christian, Fyffe, Gaston, Ider, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley and Sand Rock.
› In volleyball, Scottsboro will play in 5A Area 14 against Arab, Fairview and Guntersville; North Jackson will play in 4A Area 16 against DAR, Madison County, New Hope and Randolph; Pisgah, North Sand Mountain and Section, which is working toward starting its program, will be in a 2A Area 16 along with Fyffe and Ider; Woodville will play in 1A Area 15 against Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist Academy and Valley Head.
› In swimming, Scottsboro and Section will compete in Class 1A-5A Section 3 against Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, Arab, Boaz, Cedar Bluff, Cherokee County, Danville, Decatur Heritage, Deshler, Guntersville, Haleyville, Lindsay Lane, Madison Academy, Madison County, Priceville, St. Bernard, St. John Paul II and Whitesburg Christian.
The 2022-23 and 2023-24 alignments for winter sports (basketball, bowling, indoor track and field and wrestling) and spring sports (baseball, golf, outdoor track and field, soccer, softball and tennis will be released at the conclusion of those seasons.
