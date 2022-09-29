The Scottsboro football team faced a state-ranked opponent Thursday night.
Four quarters later, the Wildcats had made a state-wide statement.
Scottsboro built a 10-0 halftime lead and held off previously undefeated No. 3-ranked Guntersville for a massive Class 5A Region 7 win Thursday at Trammell Stadium.
It was the Wildcats’ first win against a ranked opponent in six years and moved Scottsboro (3-3, 2-1) back into the region championship and playoff game hosting contention.
“Challenged (the players) all week to just believe, Just have a mustard seed size of belief. Just so proud of these guys,” Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said while choking back tears. “They just played their tails off. Nobody gave us a shot. As we told them, ‘it doesn’t matter, anybody outside our building doesn’t matter, it’s what we think.’ And they just did a phenomenal job. They trusted what we were doing.”
Jake Jones’ touchdown run and Cole Raeuchle’s PAT gave Scottsboro a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, and Jones completed a long pass to Thomas Stewart with one second left in the first half, setting up Raeuchle’s 20-yard field goal for a 10-0 Scottsboro halftime lead.
A long touchdown run by Julyon Jordan pulled Guntersville to within 10-6 in the third quarter. After Guntersville (6-1, 3-1) forced Scottsboro to punt on its ensuing drive, Guntersville roughed the punter. Scottsboro made Guntersville pay for that penalty, ultimately driving for a Keelan Alvarez touchdown and another Raeuchle PAT to five Scottsboro a 17-6 lead with 8:38 remaining.
Guntersville pulled within 17-14 with 4:20 left, but Scottsboro got enough first downs to seemingly run out the clock. But Scottsboro was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when its players left the bench following the last kneel down with time left on the clock. The dead ball forced Scottsboro to punt, but Guntersville’s last ditch pass was intercepted by Scottsboro’s Reed Potter near midfield as time expired, starting the Scottsboro celebration over again.
“So proud of our defense,” Bell said. “That’s (a Guntersville offense) that’s averaging 49 points a game and we hold them to 14. Just a tremendous effort. Offensively, it wasn’t pretty, but we ground out first downs when we had to get first downs. They ran the two-minute (offense) beautifully (at the end of the first half).”
Look for more on Scottsboro’s win over Guntersville in the Saturday edition of The Jackson County Sentinel.
