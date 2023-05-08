In the previous Jackson Tales, we looked at the beginnings of aviation in Jackson County up to the mid 1920s. This installment begins with Charles Lindbergh.
The real measure of how enamored everyone was with flying lies in the fascination that Jackson County—indeed, the world— had with Charles Lindbergh. In May 1927, Lindbergh made the first solo non-stop flight from New York to Paris in his Sprit of St. Louis. He was awarded by Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Flying Cross by President Calvin Coolidge and promoted in July 1927 to the rank of Colonel. On the Paris end, he received the French order of merit and the Legion of Honor. “His achievement spurred significant interest in both commercial aviation and air mail” in a phenomena referred to as the “Lindbergh boom.” (wikipedia) “No one can fully estimate the value of this feat and what it will mean to transportation in the future,” the Progressive Age said in May 1927. Lindbergh was welcomed with parades and celebrations wherever he travelled. He was awarded an honorary master of science in aeronautics from St. Joseph’s College (PA, Nov 24, 1927) He received the Woodrow Wilson medal in March 1928.
Lindbergh actually visited Alabama in 1927. The rumors began to appear in July when the Progressive Age reported that the Birmingham city commissioners “had been officially notified of Col. Charles Lindbergh’s coming to Birmingham.” Real notification was published on September 22, stating that Lindbergh would come to Alabama on Wednesday, October 5, which was declared Lindberg Day. “The governor of the state will officially welcome the distinguished guest” when he landed at Roberts Field in Birmingham at 2:00 pm in the Spirit of St. Louis airplane that had completed the Paris trip. Lindbergh would then “address an open air meeting to which every one is invited and lead a parade through town. At night at the municipal auditorium he will be tendered a banquet.” Dr. J. A. Gentry from Scottsboro took his family to Birmingham for the event. But Lindbergh did not land in Scottsboro. He only graced Jackson County with a flyover.
The Depression put the brakes on much of our airplane enthusiasm, though in February 1930 “passenger and express airline service” was “inaugurated between Atlanta, Ga., and Birmingham, by Davis Airlines Company.”
In the early 1930s, Jackson County people were struggling with putting food on the table. When Roosevelt’s New Deal program the Works Progress Administration offered to match local funds and build an airport in Jackson County in October 1935, the offer of $42,000 was rejected because there was “no agitation for an airport around here at the present time.”
But the county got an airstrip out of the Roosevelt programs because the TVA needed to land its dam experts and political connections nearby to see work on the Guntersville Dam. The TVA airstrip was located on North Sauty Creek and served as the de facto Scottsboro Airport until our airport was built in 1955. This 1947 USGS map shows the location of the airstrip near Temperance Hill School on Goosepond Island.
World War II brought our flying fascination down to earth again as so many of our young people prepared to serve in the military. At least four of the young men we lost during the war were pilots, and two of the pilots who died were brothers‐George and Walt Austin of Stevenson. Twenty-seven-year-old George, a Navy pilot, died in Australia in 1942, and his brother, thirty-year-old Walt, died teaching in flight school in Jacksonville, FL. Pilot Herbert Ballad from Dutton flew missions for three and a half years before dying in 1944 over Spain. Pilot Robert Keown flew his P-38 on a mission over Paupa, New Guinea in 1944; all four planes in his squadron failed to return and were presumed shot down. Pilot Cecil M. Floyd served 11 years and survived missions over Normandy, France, and Italy to die in 1948 in the crash of his F-80 jet. The McCamy brothers—Raymond and James—died in 1943 and 1944. Both spent the war in B-17 bombers, Raymond as a navigator who was lost in a sea battle over the Bismarck sea in the Pacific war and James as the bombardier who died in a mission over Germany.
At least two more Jackson County men were pilots during World War II—Richard Patrick who was shot down over Germany in March 1945 and held in a POW camp in Wetzler, Germany and Frank Claytor, who was shot down over Belgium and evaded capture while his wife Mary had been told by the Air Force that he had died, went on to serve in Korea and Vietnam. Richard Patrick was featured on the most recent cemetery stroll, played by his great nephew Steve. All of these men represent incredible stories—but stories outside the scope of this article.
In 1943, a military aviation trainee named Edward Putter from Bethlehem, PA crashed into a field owned by Leonard Barbee near Randall’s Chapel after he ran out of fuel searching for a landing site. Mr. Barbee carried the injured pilot to Hodges Hospital, but he died four hours later from his injuries.
During World War II, several shows were staged to promote the sale of war bonds. The Tuskegee Airmen were in town February 15, 1944 to cap off a bond drive in the Black community. “The negroes of Jackson County will end their Bond Drive by a celebration in Scottsboro next Tuesday the 15th….this will be topped off with an air show by negro pilots from the Tuskegee Air Field. These pilots will come over the city at approximately 12:50 and put on the show. They cannot land for there is no suitable field, so the show will be in the air only,” the Progressive Age reported.
The air shows that followed the end of WWII gave citizens a chance to see some of their war heros in action. The air shows were held in Sebring field, a wide, flat area on Ridgedale Road just off Tupelo Pike. The first airshow was held at Sebring Field on June 27, 1948 and featured a group of stuntmen from the Birmingham Air Service. Admission was $1 per car.
The second airshow was a local production. The August 26, 1948 Progressive Age provided details about the Free Air Show: “Three of Scottsboro’s top-notch fighter pilots of the last war gave our folks a nice air show last Sunday afternoon. They were Ben Kirby, Sam Barnes, Jr. and Richard Patrick Jr., and all are in the Air Force reserve. They have to go to Birmingham at intervals and do flying, so last Sunday they came up and gave the homefolks a show. They were piloting three fast planes and they certainly knew their stuff. If all towns in the country have reserve pilots like these boys, we need not worry about our air defense.”
The popularity of this show in August led to a third air show, put on this time by a group called the Scottsboro Flyers Club on October 10. The newly formed Flyers Club consisted of Dr. Sam Hall, president; J. W. “Hoodaddy” Floyd, first vice president; Lawrence Sebring (who owned the field on which the event took place), second vice-president; and Earylene Morris, secretary-treasurer. Other members included Ottis Potter, Charles Cook, Red Roden, R. H. Latham, Boots Potter, Johnny Allen, Fate Melton, Charles Hodges, Richard Patrick and Homer Hancock, with honorary members Mayor W. W. Gross and stuntman Dan Turner. This was the event that put Scottsboro flying on the map.
On October 7, the Progressive Age wrote: ‘Plans are rapidly forming for the big air show at the Scottsboro Air Field next Sunday, sponsored by the Scottsboro Flyers Club, a live and wide-awake group of local flyers and flying enthusiasts. There will be a full day full of stunts and exciting air thrills,” featuring the same three local flyers. “Also J. W. Floyd, of Scottsboro, pilot, stunter and parachutist, will put on a special act with a jump during the program.” It is not known if this was the show where Jesse Walter “Hoodaddy” Floyd pulled his famous parachute stunt, that is, throwing a dummy out of the plane that plummeted to the ground, causing his spectator mother to faint.
The October air show was expected to draw of few hundred people but instead, The Huntsville Times reported, “Scottsboro’s first big air show was a thigh-slapping success yesterday with 3,000 neck-craners watching for four hours at the municipal airport as planes of different builds and sizes buzzed overhead—and it wasn’t very high sometimes. Hoodaddy Floyd was the star of the show doubling in brass as emcee, funnyman, and parachute jumper. He latched into the main stand mike and entertained the crowd between acts with humorous talk, assisted by a hill-billy band.”
In case you think I exaggerate about this airshow, you don’t have to take my word for it. You can see a 16mm film of this event that flying club president Dr. Sam Hall shot, which has been lovingly restored and put onto vimeo by his grandson Sam Hall. https://vimeo.com/802435636
Recently, Sam Hall visited Sebring Field and looked for assurance that the location was correct. Here is a 1948 frame of the air show superimposed over the modern photo of the pasture where the airshow was held.
At least one more airshow, sponsored by the Scottsboro Flyers Club, was held July 10, 1949 and featured formation flying, crop dusting demonstrations, aerial acrobatics, and a parachute jump by Hoodaddy Floyd. This was billed as the “Fifth Annual Air Show.” Passenger rides were available all day.
The flying club seems to have disbanded shortly thereafter, but aviation enthusiasm was alive and well. In 1952, pilot James Thompson heard a plane circling and circling overhead as the night grew darker. He called his friend, pilot Frank Henshaw, and together they organized a caravan to the airstrip on Tupelo Pike to light a path from Robert Kieran, a young pilot lost in a storm and overtaken by darkness. Kieran was anxious that his parents not learn of the incident, but they were sitting in a bar in Manhattan when the news of his miraculous landing came on Lowell Thomas’s nationally syndicated radio show.
The 1948 Huntsville Times article about the air shows referred to Sebring Field as the “Scottsboro municipal airport,” but it was not an airport. The Tupelo Pike airstrip was abandoned by 1953, and the TVA strip was used without the agency’s authorization for two or three years thereafter. The TVA maintained the airstrip into the 1950s to house planes used for the aerial inspection of power lines and shore frontage. But the TVA put a stop to local planes using their airstrip, and it was up to young Jake Word to spearhead the building of the Scottsboro Municipal Airport. But that is a story for another time.
› This is the final Jackson Tales. It has been our pleasure to write these bi-weekly history columns for readers of the Jackson County Sentinel. Readers with an interest in the history of our county and in its most colorful characters are invited to join the Jackson County Historical Association. Yearly dues are $20 (or $15 for those over 65). Life memberships are $150. Membership requests should be mailed to JCHA, Post Office Box 1494, Scottsboro, AL 35768-1494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.