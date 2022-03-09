Tori Whisenant
North Jackson High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and cheerleader for her school.
Tori Whisenant is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Tori has been an honor student throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club.
This teen is a member of the cheer squad for the North Jackson Chiefs. This group of cheerleaders was named the 2021 4A State Cheer Champions. Tori was a member of the North Jackson Chiefs state cheer champions in 2017 and 2019 also.
English is Tori’s favorite school subject.
“It’s the only thing I’m good at,” she adds.
After she graduates from high school this spring, Tori plans to continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community College. Her career goal is to work for Blue Cross.
In addition to her academic and cheerleading responsibilities, Tori has a part-time job at Sonic Drive-In. When she has free time, Tori enjoys being outdoors with her friends and family.
Tori is the daughter of Valerie Venable and Josh Whisenant. Her siblings are Paige Veal and Asden, Nate, and Daxton Whisenant. Her grandparents are Kim and Mike Sloan.
She has a dog named Tua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.