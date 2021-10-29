Stephen McLamb, a veteran television journalist who worked nine years for WAFF in Huntsville, is seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s Public Service Commission, Place 1 race.
McLamb said he is running as a conservative for clean energy. He said he has a message to residents that he will work to lower their power bills and give them energy choice through renewable energy.
“Every other state in the United States is moving forward with the use of renewable energy, particularly solar, but Alabama lags way behind,” said McLamb. “With the price of solar having dropped some 70 percent in the last decade, why are we not using the technology of the future that has no ongoing operational costs as well as no fuel costs? Putting cost efficient solar powered energy into the grid will help keep costs down for residents.”
McLamb is also advocating for the removal of solar fees passed by the current members of the commission that are some of the highest fees imposed in the United States.
“These fees are having a crippling, negative effect on Alabama residents’ ability to save money on their power bills as well as attracting solar industry jobs that are the jobs of the future,” said McLamb. “I believe Alabamians have a right to determine how they get their utilities without being punished by the Public Service Commission for simply wanting to save money on their electric bill. No other major power provider in the states around Alabama charges fees.
McLamb added that if the fees are removed, Alabamians will be able to save money on their electric bill and renewable energy jobs will grow in the state.
McLamb said he is starting a grass-roots campaign to raise funds and awareness through is social media Facebook page, www.facebook.com/stephenmclambtv. He is asking people who believe in his message to contribute $10 as part of his “Pitch in Ten” campaign.
In return, McLamb promises to listen to the voters about their experiences of how the Public Service Commission’s actions have hindered their ability to save money and will work hard to change that for the future.
McLamb is currently an administrative coordinator for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
